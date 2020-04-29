The CFL is asking the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance, in an April 28, 2020 story. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau: Discussions ongoing with CFL as league seeks government assistance

Ambrosie said the CFL’s long-term future would be in peril if the 2020 season was wiped out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is in discussions with the CFL, which is seeking financial support to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that support for the 62-year-old league is an “important issue” for the CFL and its fans.

“We are currently looking at how we can support various organizations. We recognize that this is an important issue for the league and for many Canadians and we are continuing our discussions with them,” Trudeau said.

“The CFL has approached us about support. We know it’s important to them and important for many Canadians and those discussions are ongoing.”

The prime minister’s comments come a day after The Canadian Press reported that the CFL is seeking up to $150 million in federal assistance.

League commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the proposal involves $30 million now to manage the impact the novel coronavirus outbreak has had on league business and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.

Ambrosie said the CFL’s long-term future would be in peril if the 2020 season was wiped out.

The CFL was founded in 1958 following the merger of two previous leagues, and its iconic Grey Cup championship trophy was first awarded in 1909.

The Canadian Press

CFLCoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian-born Super Bowl champ joins front-line workers at Quebec long-term care facility

Just Posted

Council endorses plan to defer more than $7 million in projects

City posptoning some projects in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Kootenay grocers working to keep us fed

This is part of an ongoing series in the Townsman/Bulletin paying tribute to our front line workers during the pandemic

Cranbrook RCMP investigating theft of vegetation cages

Fifteen cages in total were stolen with a value around $8000

Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is… Continue reading

Council extends free transit, suspends fees for parking stalls

Free transit services has been extended until the end of May, while… Continue reading

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Most Read