Tritons make waves in season-opener

The Triton Swim Club takes a break ensemble during their season-opening meet in Lethbridge. Photo courtesy Tarralin Hanson

The Cranbrook Triton Swim Club started their season off with a HUGE splash!

The club attended Lethbridge this past weekend and made some huge swims. The club was pleased to take 17 swimmers to the meet with 350 swimmers from around southern Alberta and was overwhelmed with the times the swimmers made in the pool and their placings as a team and individually. The club placed 5th out of 11 teams in the girls division and 7th out of 12 in the boys.

These placing don’t reflect the fact that the Tritons were one of the smallest clubs there and the ONLY one without a pool to train in.

The swimmers in attendance were Blake Archibald, Sydney Archibald, Raife Dunwell, Quinn Featherling-Craig, Halle Foxworthy, Jackson Hanson, Angelique Lalande, Shelby Lehmann, Trapper Pillet, Paige Relkoff, Katelyn Schlichting, Lilli Teneese, Bradie Young, Tegan Young, Carl Zandbergen, Leah Zandbergen, and Sonya Zandbergen. Every swimmer achieved best times in multiple races, with several improving in all 7 of their races.

Swim Results from this weekend:

• Blake Archibald – Best times in 2 races. 6th in 50m Fly, 9th in 100m Free, 10 in 50m Free, 8th in 50m Backstroke.

• Sydney Archibald – Best times in 6 out of 7 races this weekend. 43rd in 50m Fly, 38th in 100m Free, 26th in 100m IM, 36th in 50m Free, 19th in 50m Back, 4th in 100m Fly, 20th in 200m Free.

• Raife Dunwell – Best times in every race. 12th in 50m Fly, 12th in 100m Free, 13th in 50m Free, 5th in 200m IM, 10th in 50m Back, 7th in 200m Free, 8th in 50m Breast.

• Quinn Featherling-Craig First place 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:25.65, qualifying her for the BC Age Group Championships. Quinn also placed 5th in 50m Fly, 4th in 100m Free, 6th in 50m Free, 1st in 200m IM, and 5th in 200m Free.

• Halle Foxworthy – Best times in all events swam. 48th in 50m Fly, 50th in 100m Free, 38th in 50m Free, 28th in 200m IM, 45th in 50m Back, 29th in 200m Free.

• Jackson Hanson – Best times in all events swam. 21st in 50m Fly, 24th in 100m Free, 11th in 50m Free, 16th in 200m IM, 17th in 50m Back.

• Angelique Lalande – 8th in 100m Free, 9th in 50m Free, 5th in 200m IM, 12th in 100m Fly, 19th in 50m Fly.

• Shelby Lehmann – 11th in 50m Fly, 9th in 100m Free, 12th in 50m Free, 11th in 100m Fly, 6th in 200m Free, 7th in 100m Back.

• Trapper Pillet – Best times in all events swam. 17th in 50m Fly, 14th in 100m Free, 18th in 50m Free, 8th in 200m IM, 19th in 50m Back, 9th in 200m Free, 15th in 50m Breast.

• Paige Relkoff – Best times in most events swam. 38th in 50m Fly, 51st in 100m Free, 50th in 50m Free, 25th in 100m Breast, 26th in 200m IM, 50th in 50m Back, 28th in 200m Free.

• Katelyn Schlichting – 2nd 100m Fly and qualified for the BC Age Group Championships, 4th in 50m Fly, 7th in 100m Free, 7th in 50m Free, 3rd in 200m IM, 4th in 200m Free, 8th in 100m Back.

• Lilli Teneese – Best times in several races swam. 14th in 100m Free, 17th in 50m Free, 20th in 50m Back, 16th in 100m Back.

Bradie Young – Best times in all races. 17th in 100m Free, 15th in 50m Free, 12th in 50m Back, 18th in 50m Breast.

• Tegan Young – Several best times and 11th in 50m Free, 7th in 100m Breast and just narrowly missing qualifying for the BC Age Group Championships. 25th in 50m Fly, 25th in 100m Free, 19th in 200m IM, 19th in 50m Back.

• Carl Zandbergen – Best times in most events swam. 15th in 100m Free, 15th in 50m Free, 6th in 200m IM, 11th in 50m Back, 8th in 200M Free, 9th in 50m Breast.

• Leah Zandbergen – Best times in most events swam. 19th in 50m Fly, 24th in 100m Free, 29th in 50m Free, 17th in 100m Breast, 20th in 200m IM, 35th in 50m Back, 21st in 200m Free.

• Sonya Zandbergen – Best times in most events swam. 3rd in 100m Fly and qualifying for BC Age Group Championships. 13th in 50m Fly, 14th in 100m Free, 9th in 50m Free, 7th in 200m IM.

The swim club is getting geared up to attend their next meet in Kalispell Montana on the weekend of November 16-17.