Triton swimmers make great times at Montana meet

Kalispell the first meet for many swimmers since their own pool reopened Nov. 1.

The Cranbrook Triton Swim club has returned from another successful swim meet.

The club attended a swim meet in Kalispell, Montana, on November 16 and 17 and brought 19 swimmers to the meet. This was the first meet for many swimmers since the pool reopened November 1.

With only two weeks of practice time in their home pool, the swimmers again made great strides in the water.

The swimmers not only made great times in the water, but great mental breakthroughs as well. We had swimmers that were attending their very first swim meet, and they did amazing, had a positive attitude and swam well.

There were swimmers attempting new swims that were longer than they had attempted before and they were very successful. It was such a positive atmosphere on deck and in the water with the swimmers from our club and the other clubs.

The Triton Swim Club represented their club and country well at this meet. Representing the Tritons were: Zane Aston (10), Sophia Claude (12), Raife Dunwell (14), Caydents Featherling (12), Quinn Featherling-Craig (12), Jackson Hanson (13), Gage Johnson (9), Mylee Kozicky (11), Angelique Lalande (15), Shelby Lehmann (15), Kenzie Morrison (9), Ember Pillet (7), Trapper Pillet (12), Harper Reid (10), Kailyn Rohrig (12), Katelyn Schlichting (11), Carl Zandbergen (14), Leah Zandbergen (11), Sonya Zandbergen (13). All the swimmers should be proud of their performances.

It is turning out to be a busy start to the swim season, as the Tritons will be heading back to Kalispell on December 8 for a one-day meet, after the Christmas break the club will host a regional swim camp and then take an impressive 23 swimmers to Calgary on January 17-19, 2020 for some more racing.

If you have a swimmer that is interested in learning more about the Cranbrook Triton Swim Club, email swimtritons@gmail.com or visit www.cranbrooktritons.com.

Previous story
Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup
Next story
Eagles boxers soar at Idaho Fight Night

Just Posted

Parking funds to be leveraged for downtown revitalization

City council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment that would allow… Continue reading

SPCA East Kootenay seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading

Mainroad issues regional weather advisory

Snow potentially on the way in the East Kootenay for Wednesday

The 2019 Black Press Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Black Press’ fourth-annual Christmas Village has returned once again to the beautiful… Continue reading

Eagles boxers soar at Idaho Fight Night

Cranbrook Eagles boxers returned home from Wallace Idaho’s Fight Night 7 on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read