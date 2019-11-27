Triton swimmers make great times at Montana meet

Kalispell the first meet for many swimmers since their own pool reopened Nov. 1.

The Cranbrook Triton Swim club has returned from another successful swim meet.

The club attended a swim meet in Kalispell, Montana, on November 16 and 17 and brought 19 swimmers to the meet. This was the first meet for many swimmers since the pool reopened November 1.

With only two weeks of practice time in their home pool, the swimmers again made great strides in the water.

The swimmers not only made great times in the water, but great mental breakthroughs as well. We had swimmers that were attending their very first swim meet, and they did amazing, had a positive attitude and swam well.

There were swimmers attempting new swims that were longer than they had attempted before and they were very successful. It was such a positive atmosphere on deck and in the water with the swimmers from our club and the other clubs.

The Triton Swim Club represented their club and country well at this meet. Representing the Tritons were: Zane Aston (10), Sophia Claude (12), Raife Dunwell (14), Caydents Featherling (12), Quinn Featherling-Craig (12), Jackson Hanson (13), Gage Johnson (9), Mylee Kozicky (11), Angelique Lalande (15), Shelby Lehmann (15), Kenzie Morrison (9), Ember Pillet (7), Trapper Pillet (12), Harper Reid (10), Kailyn Rohrig (12), Katelyn Schlichting (11), Carl Zandbergen (14), Leah Zandbergen (11), Sonya Zandbergen (13). All the swimmers should be proud of their performances.

It is turning out to be a busy start to the swim season, as the Tritons will be heading back to Kalispell on December 8 for a one-day meet, after the Christmas break the club will host a regional swim camp and then take an impressive 23 swimmers to Calgary on January 17-19, 2020 for some more racing.

If you have a swimmer that is interested in learning more about the Cranbrook Triton Swim Club, email swimtritons@gmail.com or visit www.cranbrooktritons.com.