Tristen Chernove wins three medals at Para Track World Championships

Just a few months after earning his second-straight ‘Canadian Cyclist of the Year’ honour, Cranbrook’s Tristen Chernove has made his first statement for a three-peat.

Competing at the Para Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from March 22 to 25, Chernove collected a medal of every colour to add to an already loaded trophy cupboard.

Competing in the C2 category, Chernove won silver in the 1000-metre time trial, a gold in the 3-kilometer pursuit and a bronze in the scratch race. Overall, Team Canada came in eight place at the 2018 competition with Chernove responsible for three of their four medals.

The other top finishes for Canadian athletes included a silver medal for C1 rider Ross Wilson and a fourth-place finish for Marie-Claude Molnar.

Chernove is the CEO and President of Elevate Airports and is responsible for the management and operation of the Canadian Rockies International Airport. The 42-year-old made his competitive debut in cycling in 2016 and resides in Cranbrook with his wife and two daughters.