Tristen Chernove wins three medals at Para Track World Championships

Local para-cyclist picks up gold, silver and bronze medals at international competition in Brazil

Just a few months after earning his second-straight ‘Canadian Cyclist of the Year’ honour, Cranbrook’s Tristen Chernove has made his first statement for a three-peat.

Competing at the Para Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from March 22 to 25, Chernove collected a medal of every colour to add to an already loaded trophy cupboard.

Competing in the C2 category, Chernove won silver in the 1000-metre time trial, a gold in the 3-kilometer pursuit and a bronze in the scratch race. Overall, Team Canada came in eight place at the 2018 competition with Chernove responsible for three of their four medals.

The other top finishes for Canadian athletes included a silver medal for C1 rider Ross Wilson and a fourth-place finish for Marie-Claude Molnar.

Chernove is the CEO and President of Elevate Airports and is responsible for the management and operation of the Canadian Rockies International Airport. The 42-year-old made his competitive debut in cycling in 2016 and resides in Cranbrook with his wife and two daughters.

Previous story
FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

Just Posted

SPCA advocate wants more animal cruelty protection in bylaw

Christy King says language was removed from existing bylaw in 2016.

RDEK fetes electoral area volunteers

The Regional District of East Kootenay has named its 2018 Electoral Area… Continue reading

COTR receives trades training funding

Province doles out $310,000 to update aging trades technology.

Spartan Race coming to Kimberley this July

Get ready to run, climb, and crawl through mud in this obstacle course-style race.

Trash Fashion Show returns in April

Mount Baker’s A performance art piece taking place throughout Earth Week

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Nelson Save On manager wears Nitros’ jersey

Ted Murrell lost the hockey bet

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Most Read