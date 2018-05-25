Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan will be in Victoria this summer to host a basketball camp. (flickr/Keith Allison)

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Last fall the Toronto Raptors held their training camp in B.C. and now one of the team’s best players is coming back this summer to host a basketball camp in Victoria.

Four-time NBA all-star DeMar DeRozan has announced he will be back in the provincial capital in August, working with kids aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria.

Running from Aug 14-17, the four-day camp will be held inside both the CARSA building and McKinnon Gym at UVic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and will feature a structured basketball learning experience that encourages team participation and personal development – all while being led by a current NBA player who was just named to the 2018 All-NBA’s second team!

DeRozan will help campers hone their fundamental basketball skills, along with guest speakers and a low coach-to-player ratio, in order to help kids get an optimal experience.

Campers will also receive a DeMar DeRozan / Nike Camp T-Shirt, photo and autograph with DeRozan and daily raffle prizes.

Registration is already available here and space is limited.

The four-day camp costs $375 before July 1 and $400 afterwards.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
