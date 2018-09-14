The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan (right), 91, of Vernon, and Hildegard Buschhaus (90, from Vancouver Island North), who are competing in the 90-94 Division.

Raffan is competing in Discus, Javelin, Shot Put, Weight Throw, 4×100 metre Relay, 4×400 metre Power Walk and 4×100 metre Mixed Relay.

Buschhaus is competing in the 110 metre, Discus, Javelin, Shot Put, Hammer Throw, Weight Throw and Throws Pentathlon.

Barry Coulter photos

For Games results, go to http://www.55plusgames.ca/results/