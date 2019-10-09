The Kootenay Up and Down disc golf tournament

This reporter’s first tournament, but certainly not last

The Kootenay Up and Down, Cranbrook’s latest PDGA B-tier disc golf tournament has come and gone this past weekend. The event was well executed by director Serge Gosselin and assistant director Kristy Shields and was bolstered by the support of a multitude of Kootenay-based sponsors. Each division’s top players received either cash or prizes and some seriously tantalizing items were dished out in the post-tournament raffle.

Players were put to the test throughout this tournament, with a round at both the Wycliffe and Cranbrook courses on Saturday before one final round at the lengthy and technically demanding beast that is the Wycliffe DGC on Sunday.

In the end, two locals showed off the hometown advantage with Casey Hanemayer claiming first and Ben Loggains taking a close second. Rossland’s Julian Zimmer was hot on their heels and claimed third.

For this reporter/wildly mediocre, yet hopelessly addicted disc golfer, it was my first ever tournament. I signed up for the Recreational division and finished in second last, so certainly no cries of “sandbagger” were directed my way, and if there was a division lower than rec, perhaps I’d stand a chance of a podium finish.

However, my goal was not to win in my division. Rather, I set out to give tournament play, with the added pressure and need for strategy a try, test the abilities I’ve gained over the first real year at the game, and use my results as a basis for comparison next year. If I can shave some strokes off my scores in future tournaments I will feel I’ve accomplished something.

Most importantly, however, my main objective was to support the great disc golf community here by simply signing up and paying the registration fee. Though I didn’t place well, the tournament itself made for an insanely fun weekend. The disc golf community is just packed with friendly, hilarious and accomodating people.

I met a lot of nice folks and got to observe some really high-quality gameplay. The courses were challenging, but the camaraderie on and off the course was infectious throughout.

Next year I plan to sign up for at least two of these events, to continue to develop my game and to stay involved with this growing sport and surrounding community. And, no matter your skill level, I’d highly recommend you consider registering up yourself.

Previous story
Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

Just Posted

The Kootenay Up and Down disc golf tournament

This reporter’s first tournament, but certainly not last

City endorses wildfire mitigation grant application

City council has endorsed a staff application to apply for grant funding… Continue reading

RDEK chips in for Theatre Rd. intersection upgrade

$1.39 million project will see signalization at Theatre Rd./Highway 95A intersection

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates had little original to say during the two-hour event

Bear reports highest in six years, says WildSafeBC

Bear sightings around B.C. are the highest in years, according to WildSafeBC.… Continue reading

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute goes public

Western Pacific Marine criticized the union in a statement

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

Most Read