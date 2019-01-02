Team Medford learns from Castlegar experiences

While Team Medford isn’t headed to provincials, they gained a lot of experience from the playdown.

Team Medford didn’t have the outcome they wanted at the Kootenay Playdown in Castlegar December 16, but was able to put up a hard fight.

With the loss, they will not be going to provincials.

“We played well, unfortunately, we came out just short, but the best team won. We wish them all the best of luck at provincials,” said Skip Chris Medford.

Along with Medford, the team consists of Steve Tersmette (third), Nathan Small (second), and Jeff Langin (Lead).

The team was ranked second going into the tournament, while the Team Horning — the eventual tournament winner — was ranked first.

“They played really well in that deciding game, and unfortunately we couldn’t make the rocks curl farther enough around the guards, and Dean [Horning] made some great shots to keep his team in the game,” said Medford.

From the tournament, Medford said they identified individual things the team wants to work on going into the next season.

“This was our 15th game together as a new team. We are definitely learning a lot about each other – personalities, curling abilities and how we become a better team. We are going to work on our individual skills that we each know we need to figure out,” he said.

Medford said he wants to work on a couple of aspects to his game.

“For myself, throwing the weight to my sweepers, and allowing them to really control where the rock goes — because if I try to throw it to a spot — chances are you throw with too much power, so that spot becomes farther,” he explained.

“If you don’t use your sweepers then you are at a disadvantage. There is a term called ‘throw it to your sweepers,’ and unfortunately I wasn’t really throwing it to my sweepers.”

While there are things the team wants to work on, there were positives to come out of the tournament, including the experience the team gained.

“Learning more about each other, learning more about where our strengths are as a team,” added Medford.

Team Medford will next be taking part in the Cranbrook Open, which is held Jan. 11-13.

“We have 19 teams, so it’s a high number already – we are hoping to get 24. We have some entertainment and some food. So, looking forward to that event, and hopefully, we reach our goal of 24 teams,” said Medford.


