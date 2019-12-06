Team Dickson, with IDFA 2019 Trainer of the Year Laurie Dickson in the centre. Pictured are Jennifer DePippo, Vicki Roberts, Cassandrea McGillis, and Brook Wolf. Missing from photo are Kellie Wolf and Valerie Lessard (who was at a separate IDFA event in Vancouver). Photo courtesy Aspire2BFit.

Team Dickson hits the heights at IDFA events

Team Dickson has returned from Calgary with achievements and accolades in the world of competitive fitness.

Laurie Dickson, a training specialist who runs Aspire2BFit out of her gym in the Prestige Inn in Cranbrook, took six competitors competitors from the East Kootenay who train with her to the Pro-Qualifier & PRO Show hosted by IDFA (international Drug Free Athletics) in November, competing in categories such as Natural Bodybuilding, Physique, Figure, Fitness Model, Bikini, and Transformation Challenge.

“It was fabulous ,” Dickson said of their results. “I knew everyone would do well. I knew my competitors abilities before they went in.”

• Kellie Wolf took first place in the Masters Fitness Model category, and fourth in the Open Bikini Model category.

• Brook Wolf (Kellie’s daughter) took first place in the Novice Fitness Model category, and first place in Novice Bikini Model.

• Cassandra McGillis took second place in Novice Fitness Model and second place in Open Bikini Model.

• Vicki Roberts took fifth place in Novice Fitness Model.

• Jennifer DePippo took first place in the Novice Figure category. DePippo lives with the result of a brain injury sustained as a child, but was competing against the able-bodied in this event. She had recently moved over into competitive fitness from competitive paralympic swimming.

• Another member of Team Dickson, Valerie Lessard, took part in a separate IDFA event, Nov. 24 in Vancouver, where she achieved two first-place finishes — in Masters Bikini Model and Novice Bikini Model. Her age category meant she was able to compete in both, Dickson explained.

To top off Team Dickson’s November achievements, Dickson herself was awarded the IDFA’s Top Trainer Award for 2019.

“Most competitors at this level have a team of trainers to help out with various aspects of their competitive regimen,” Dickson said. “But I do it all. I do training, dietary needs, posing, stage presentation …

“But it’s definitely not cookie cutter — everyone physique requires something different. So coaching is tailored to individual requirements and needs, and training for specifics and the attained result on stage.”

