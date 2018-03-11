B.C. sledge hockey player James Gemmell is part of the team at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games. Melanie Law photo

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

B.C. resident James Gemmell plays defence for Canada’s para-hockey team, which earned its second shutout victory in as many days with a 10-0 win over Italy at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games Sunday night in Gangneung, Korea.

In its two games played, Canada has outscored its opponents 27-0.

• Ben Delaney’s (Ottawa, Ont.) hat trick led the way for the Canadian squad, which scored three times in the first period and added four more in the second stand and three more in the final frame.

• James Dunn (Wallacetown, Ont.) and Liam Hickey (St. John’s, N.L.) added a pair of goals, while Dominic Cozzolino (Mississauga, Ont.), Adam Dixon (Midland, Ont.) and Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont.) chipped in with a goal each.

• Bryan Sholomicki (Winnipeg, Man.) added three assists in the game.

• Corbin Watson (Kingsville, Ont.) recorded the victory between the pipes.

Canada also marked a milestone in the third period when its ninth goal in the game marked the 1,000th goal Canada has scored since Hockey Canada took over the sledge hockey program in 2004.

“I thought Italy started the game playing us pretty strong physically, they plugged up the neutral zone and we had to adjust to that,” said Canada’s Para Hockey Team head coach Ken Babey.

“We got rolling and tonight it was nice to see Delaney and Dunn and a few of the newer players come on to the horizon so to speak. It’s good to have team depth and I like the way we’re playing as a team.”

In his first Paralympic experience, Dunn, 17, said he’s trying not to be nervous or overly excited.

“I just want to go out there and play my game. It is fun and a bit overwhelming. but it’s been an incredible experience so far.”

Delaney said he’s proud of the team’s effort through two games.

“I feel we’re a strong team and we’ve worked really hard to get where we are. It’s nice seeing us progressing and getting better every day.

“Looking at Norway, we expect a good hard game again. We just need to do our best to stick to our systems and play hard.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada off to mixed start on Day 1 of Vancouver Sevens rugby series
Next story
Kootenay Ice showcase prospects, lose 4-3 to Oil Kings in OT

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice eliminated from 2018 playoff contention

Red Deer Rebels earn two points on Saturday to secure spot, officially knocking out Cranbrook club

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

UPDATED: Owner of memory card located

Police have identified the owner of a memory card with wedding photos and images of Fort Steele.

WATCH: The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are underway

The BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships are currently underway at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

Creative Monkeys launches kids theatre project

A local dramatist and drama teacher is launching a new project, geared towards bringing youth into the wonderful world of theatre.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Search and rescue airlift snowmobiler to hospital near Golden

Search and rescue performed helicopter rescue

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

Elinor Florence launching latest book in Cranbrook and Invermere

Submitted Bestselling author Elinor Florence will launch her new novel Wildwood at… Continue reading

Kenny to Notley; anything you have done I’d have done sooner

Pity poor Jason Kenney, having to sit back and watch as Premier… Continue reading

Most Read