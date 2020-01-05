Team Buchy takes home gold at B.C. Junior Curling Championships

The team will represent B.C. at the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Langley.

Kimberley’s Team Buchy has been named Team B.C. after taking home gold at the B.C. Junior Curling Championships this week.

Curl BC is reporting that Team Sato and Team Buchy will represent B.C. at the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Langley.

According to a press release from Curl BC, the women’s game was a 10-end nail-biter that ended in Team Buchy’s favour. Kaila Buchy from Kimberley made an out-turn pick to sit for two on her last rock to clinch the 8-6 win over Royal City/Tunnel Town’s Team Taylor.

“It was like slow motion. The rock couldn’t get there quickly enough. But once it hit the hog line I sort of knew. We are so excited and so happy,” Buchy said.

Team Buchy took to their Facebook page on Thursday night, excited about their win, thanking everyone for their support and hard work.

“What an incredible week! After a close game against Taylor in the final, we brought home gold!! We can’t wait to represent BC and be the home team at nationals! We owe a big Thank you to our 5th Samantha Mclaren who couldn’t be here with us this week, but played in many events prior. Couldn’t have done it without you,” reads the post. “We would like to thank Team Taylor for a great game, and congrats on a great week.

“More thanks go to Mike and Cody, and the crew for amazing ice, all the officials and volunteers, Alex Horvath for the awesome organization of the event and of course our coaches Tom Buchy and Jim Cotter for their guidance. And of course, our sponsors…Also a huge congrats to Team Sato for Gold and Team Tao for Silver this week. We are super excited to spend the week at nationals with both of you!!”

Meanwhile in men’s play, a steal of four in the eighth end brought an abrupt finish to what had been a relatively close game between Team Sato and Team Tao. The score was 9-3 to Team Sato, who had been undefeated throughout the competition.

The Sato team, from Royal City Curling Club, will be playing as Team BC at nationals in Langley. Team Tao, from Richmond, Vancouver and Port Moody curling clubs, will also take part as the second team. A second spot opened up for BC after Nunavut did not field a junior men’s team.

Full team rosters of playoff teams:

Junior Men:

Team Sato, Royal City

Skip: Hayato Sato

Third: Matthew McCrady

Second: Joshua Miki

Lead: Jacob Umbach

Coaches: Bryan Miki/Brent Pierce

Team Tao, Richmond/Vancouver/Port Moody

Skip: Johnson Tao

Third: Toby Mills

Second: Connor Kent

Lead: Michael Nunn

Coach: Vic Shimizu

Junior Women:

Team Buchy, Kimberley/Kelowna/Vernon

Skip: Kaila Buchy

Third: Jaelyn Cotter

Second: Katelyn McGillivray

Lead: Cassidy Schwaerzle

Fifth: Samantha Mclaren

Coaches: Tom Buchy/Jim Cotter

Team Taylor, Tunnel Town/Royal City

Skip: Jensen Taylor

Third: Meredith Cole

Second: Keira McCoy

Lead: Chelsea Taylor

Coach: Chris Summers



