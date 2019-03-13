Team Buchy battles at provincials

The Kimberley curling team will be facing off at the 2019 BC U18 Girl’s Championships

It will be an action-packed week for Team Buchy at the 2019 BC U18 Girl’s Championships.

The Kimberley curling team is in Victoria, as they have their eyes set on qualifying for the national championships.

The team is comprised of Kaila Buchy (skip), Katelyn McGillivray (third), Hannah Lindner (second) and Arissa Toffolo (lead).

“We have been really looking forward to it,” Buchy said about the provincial championships.

“When we played together in playdowns we seemed to blend really well, so I’m excited to get on the ice with everybody. Hopefully, things go our way a little bit.”

Buchy and Toffolo have been playing together for years, while McGillivray and Lindner have been on the same team previously. This year was the first time the four of them formed a group together.

There will be eight teams at the provincials, as they all aim to qualify for the 2019 Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Sherwood Park, Alta.

“A lot of the teams here we have played against before. So, I kind of know what to expect going out there from some of the teams, which is good,” said Buchy.

The team has been preparing for their shot at nationals for a while. Individually they have all been practicing multiple times a week and as a team as much as they can.

“The team has a lot of experience and I’m hoping we can take that onto the ice and use it to our advantage, as a lot of other teams do as well. Hopefully, we can take that and use it to the best of our abilities,” said Buchy.

The tournament runs from March 12 – 17 at Juan de Fuca Curling Centre.

The team wanted to thank their sponsors and supporters for all they have done, including Frank Vanden-Broek of Sunlife Financial, Ivar Larson of I. Larson Consulting, Ken Stroud of Assante Wealth Management, Kimberley Curling Club and its members, Kimberley Elks Club, Sport Chek Cranbrook, Kootenay Curling Association of Curl B.C., Rob Ferguson and the Fort St. John Curling Club.

As well, Team Buchy thanked four young curlers for a day of curling, Yolanda Amsing, Avery Drouin, Masyn Whittingham and Anja Ericcson.


