Team Brown wins provincial curling championship

They say revenge is a dish best served cold.

Team Brown got to do it twice in Cranbrook this weekend, defeating Team Wark in the Women’s BC Curling Championship final with a thrilling 8-7 finish that required an extra end.

The Kamloops-based foursome played with the lead for much of the game until Team Wark made things interesting in the eighth end, scoring three to grab a 7-5 lead. However, Team Brown, holding the hammer for the 10th end, scored a double to even up the score and force an extra end.

“Obviously, I’d rather have the hammer in the extra end, it’s never a great situation to not have hammer, but what your goal is, is to force the other team to make a shot and that’s what we did,” said Corryn Brown, who skips the team. “So definitely a fitting end to the game that was played out there.”

Team Brown avenged their 7-4 loss from last year’s matchup in the provincial final, while also getting some payback from a playoff loss earlier in the tournament.

“I feel incredible, I’m so proud of the girls — they played unreal all week and I’m really glad that we were able to finish it off,” said Brown. “We kind of let our foot off the pedal in the eighth end and gave up a steal after that, but I’m really glad we were able to pull it together, get the deuce in 10, then steal the extra.”

The team, consisting of Brown, Erin Pincott (third), Dezaray Hawes (second) Ashley Klymchuk (lead) and coach Allison MacInnes, will represent B.C. at the national championship — the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw in two weeks.

Team Wark cruised through the round-robin, their only loss coming at the hands of Team Brown. Based on the 5-1 record, Team Wark earned a berth into the 1-2 page playoff, defeating Team Brown 6-4 to book their spot in the final.

With that loss, Team Brown took a longer playoff route.

Team Richards, based out of Kelowna, Victoria and Prince George, and Delta-based Team Daniels duelled for the 3-4 page playoff spot, with Daniels winning 10-5.

That win set up a semifinal with Team Brown for the right to face down the Wark rink in the final, which the touranment champions won 11-5.



