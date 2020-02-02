Team Brown wins provincial curling championship

Kamloops-based foursome to represent B.C. at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts

They say revenge is a dish best served cold.

Team Brown got to do it twice in Cranbrook this weekend, defeating Team Wark in the Women’s BC Curling Championship final with a thrilling 8-7 finish that required an extra end.

The Kamloops-based foursome played with the lead for much of the game until Team Wark made things interesting in the eighth end, scoring three to grab a 7-5 lead. However, Team Brown, holding the hammer for the 10th end, scored a double to even up the score and force an extra end.

“Obviously, I’d rather have the hammer in the extra end, it’s never a great situation to not have hammer, but what your goal is, is to force the other team to make a shot and that’s what we did,” said Corryn Brown, who skips the team. “So definitely a fitting end to the game that was played out there.”

Team Brown avenged their 7-4 loss from last year’s matchup in the provincial final, while also getting some payback from a playoff loss earlier in the tournament.

“I feel incredible, I’m so proud of the girls — they played unreal all week and I’m really glad that we were able to finish it off,” said Brown. “We kind of let our foot off the pedal in the eighth end and gave up a steal after that, but I’m really glad we were able to pull it together, get the deuce in 10, then steal the extra.”

The team, consisting of Brown, Erin Pincott (third), Dezaray Hawes (second) Ashley Klymchuk (lead) and coach Allison MacInnes, will represent B.C. at the national championship — the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw in two weeks.

Team Wark cruised through the round-robin, their only loss coming at the hands of Team Brown. Based on the 5-1 record, Team Wark earned a berth into the 1-2 page playoff, defeating Team Brown 6-4 to book their spot in the final.

With that loss, Team Brown took a longer playoff route.

Team Richards, based out of Kelowna, Victoria and Prince George, and Delta-based Team Daniels duelled for the 3-4 page playoff spot, with Daniels winning 10-5.

That win set up a semifinal with Team Brown for the right to face down the Wark rink in the final, which the touranment champions won 11-5.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Just Posted

One sledder found deceased after SAR activation

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

2002 Kootenay Ice heading to BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Colin Sinclair reflects on winning the 2002 Memorial Cup as a member of the Kootenay Ice

Dirt Riders Association applies for license of occupation on trail network near Tata Creek

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) board of directors has agreed… Continue reading

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

Coach Greg McAulay reflects on the past 20 years in curling

McCaulay is in Cranbrook this week, coaching the Dennis Rink in the 2020 BC Curling Championships

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

It’s a mishmash of rules for cannabis sales in B.C.’s municipalities

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around as flood closes B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

Philippines reports 1st coronavirus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Most Read