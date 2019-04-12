Top row L to R - Ebony Chatwin, Leonie Filz, Kyra Doehle, Valentina Benini, Adi Morello, Josefina Palm, Pat Waurynchuk (coach) Bottom row L to R - Brooke Wheeldon, Ana Pau, Sarah Engler, Ana Waurynchuk, Mackenzie Fulton, Kensy Vreda. Photo courtesy Nicole Fulton.

Successful first tournament for Wild

The Mount Baker senior girl’s soccer team kicked off their season being victorious

Adversity wasn’t going to stop the Mount Baker Secondary School senior girl’s soccer team at their first tournament of the year.

The team who competed in Invermere this past weekend gave a performance of a lifetime.

In their final two games, the Wild had no substitutions, and two players were injured.

But, they managed to hang in for a tie and win their final game in a shootout.

The Wild came back to Cranbrook with the first place trophy.


