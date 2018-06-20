B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, on Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

A streaking fan who was hit by a B.C. Lions player has retained the services of a Toronto law firm.

In a statement released Wednesday, Preszler Law Firm said the fan “suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by BC Lions player Marcell Young.”

The fan, who hasn’t been identified, was levelled by Young, a Lions defensive back, when he ran onto the BC Place field during a CFL game between the Lions and Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs, the fan made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

The fan has since been banned from BC Place for a year.

READ MORE: BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

“Contrary to some news reports, our client was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family,” Preszler said.

The Lions said they have no comment on the development.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: The annual Sam Steel skate demo

Just Posted

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Jury finds Cranbrook man guilty of sex assault

A jury has found a Cranbrook resident guilty of sex assault, assault… Continue reading

Cranbrook Working Dog Group perform well at Calgary contest

Submitted The Cranbrook Working Dog Group would like to take this opportunity… Continue reading

Mainroad begins their chip seal program

Submitted Mainroad crews are performing their chip seal program over the next… Continue reading

WATCH: The annual Sam Steel skate demo

Local skaters, as well as some from Calgary, descended upon the Cranbrook… Continue reading

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

Signs mark Japanese Canadian internment history in Kootenays

Three signs have been installed in Kaslo, New Denver and Slocan

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Most Read

  • WATCH: The annual Sam Steel skate demo

    Local skaters, as well as some from Calgary, descended upon the Cranbrook…

  • Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

    Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’