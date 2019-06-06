St. Eugene preps to host BC Senior Women’s Golf Championships

Top golfers from around British Columbia and Alberta will be facing off from June 11-13

St. Eugene Golf Course will be hosting some of the best senior women’s golfers from around the province and area.

They will be home to the 2019 BC Senior Women’s and Super-Senior Golf Championship from June 11-13.

“There are a few events,” explained Cindy Soukoroff, head golf professional at St. Eugene Golf Course.

“So there are the senior and super-seniors, that’s based more on age. Then they have a stableford competition that’s more for people with higher handicaps, that may not be the top players —It makes it more of an even field.”

A lot of the golfers from around the province will be headed to the course to play practice rounds on Monday in preparation for the championships.

“Actual tournament rounds are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 a.m.,” added Soukoroff.

There will be 63 players in total from British Columbia and Alberta who will look to compete.

“The Kootenay area I think in general is a little less known throughout the province, and what we have out here to offer. So, for me it’s exciting we have some of the best players from across the province — even if they aren’t the lowest handicap — some of the most passionate golfers from across the province that is coming to the resort and to Cranbrook.

“Once it brings them here then maybe they have more of a reason to come back and stay again, play more of the courses and see what the area has to offer. It’s a great way to get people out here, for some of them it’s the first time.”

The development of the resort within the last few years and the amenities it has including the hotel, dining areas and R.V park are ways Soukoroff says made them stand out as a destination to host the finals.

The course, Soukoroff said will give the golfers a good challenge.

“The nice thing with the golf course is the first couple holes and the last few holes are in the open, but then you get back into the tree-lined areas, and things like that. The way the course is set up and even using the blue tees on a couple of the holes will make it a good length and challenge for those in the championship division,” she said.

Some names that will be playing on the course included Jackie Little, who has won the tournament multiple times, Kim Carrington, Jackie Hellard and local athletes Kathryn Teneese and Leslie Weaver.

Soukoroff notes people are welcome to watch, and there are still spots open for volunteers who may want to be part of the event.

“It’s going to be a great event and will be nice to have these people in our area. Some are coming for a couple of days earlier to see the sights as well, which is great,” she said.


