Sping, MacKinnon make national teams, will face U.S. this weekend

Two Cranbrook hockey players will be in Calgary this week as members of two Canadian teams, taking on Team USA in a series of games.

Rylind MacKinnon and Jaimee Spring took part in an 11-day selection camp with 140 other players. Hockey Canada announced its selection of 46 players for the U-18 squad on Monday, August 15, which includes Spring, while McKinnon was named to Canada’s National Women’s Development Team.

Both teams face the Americans Aug. 17-20 in a three-games series at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

MacKinnon spent the last season patrolling the blueline for the UBC Thunderbirds of the Usport, posting 11 goals and 11 assists. MacKinnon helped lead the Thunderbirds to the a Canada West title, was named a first-team All-Canadian and was also awarded UBC’s 2022 Marilyn Pomfret Award for Female Athlete of the Year.

Spring spent the last season playing Female U18 Prep in the CSSHL with Edge School in Calgary. Spring posted six goals and four assists in 26 games, and was invited to the U18 National Women’s Team selection camp ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Championships this past June.