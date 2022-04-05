Special Olympics skiers compete in first alpine competition in two years

On Saturday, March 12, four athletes and two coaches were off to Chilliwack (Sasquatch Mountain) for their first Alpine Competition in over two years. Their Regional Qualifiers scheduled for Kimberley Alpine Resort in March, 2020, were cancelled due to a fire which disabled the main lift. They were so happy to be able to compete this year, and appreciate all the efforts of Special Olympics BC to make this happen.

Pictured are athletes (in yellow) Kendall Salanski (1st F2), Erin Thom (2ndF1), Jesse Jensen (1st M2), and Neil Rye (3rd M1); and coaches (in black) Misty Pagliaro and Bruce McKenzie.