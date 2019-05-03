Ben Stein(left) and Erin Thom(centre) are a couple of the athletes who will be sharing their stories as part of the Toonie campaign at Staples. Photo by Jessica Dempsey

Special Olympics kicks off Toonie campaign at Staples

Athletes from the Kimberley/Cranbrook SO will be sharing their experiences as part of the campaign

Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympic athletes will be sharing their story at Staples for the next month.

The annual Give a Toonie Share a Dream fundraising campaign sponsored by Staples will run from April 27 to May 27.

Athletes from Kimberley and Cranbrook will be sharing their experiences, passions and dreams with customers, as well as helping with bagging.

In the Cranbrook Staples, they are looking to smash their previous record of raising $8,000, but they will need the communities support.

The community can donate anytime during the month at Staples, while athletes will be in store Tuesdays 12 -3 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 1 -4 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m.

The goal is to of the month is to collect donations to go towards the Special Olympics for programming. If people cannot donate the athletes are just asking for people to listen to their stories and spread awareness of what the organization does.

The campaign has been running for 19 years across the county as they continue to raise funds and awareness.

Special Olympics kicks off Toonie campaign at Staples

