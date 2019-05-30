Special Olympics holds annual swim meet

The Kimberley/Cranbrook local hosted 35 athletes and 12 coaches this past weekend

Special Olympic athletes from across the region converged in Cranbrook to take part in the Region One swim meet.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics club hosted nearly 35 athletes and 12 coaches on May 26 as they showed off their fastest swim times and had a fun time while doing it.

“We had swimmers from Invermere, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Creston, Elk Valley, Cranbrook and Trail,” said Penny Coyle, head coach, Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics.

“We had a big swim meet that started at 9 a.m. and finished early. Everyone did really well.”

These meets help athletes collect their personal best times with the possibility of going onto bigger competitions.

“It’s for the athletes to have their competitions, and we usually try to do at least once a year,” said Coyle. “It’s usually done in different locals. However, next year will be a regional meet and will be done here in Cranbrook — we have the larger pool — so we’ll host.”

In Region One, they try to change up where they have their yearly swim meet. Last year it was held in Castleger.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook local has anywhere from eight to 12 swimmers who participate in swimming each year.

“It’s good exercise, it’s good cardio, and gives them good coordination. It also gets them out and they get to be with their friends,” said Coyle.

For a lot of the athletes, this is the only swim meet that they take part in throughout the year. The times they accumulated in their races will be used for next year.

RELATED: Local Special Olympic athletes bring hardware from provincial winter games

“Most of the coaches will put those times in because it’s the only swim meet that a lot of them do — it’s the only one we do — some of the other clubs go all the way to Kelowna in April,” said Coyle.

“For regionals next year their times will tell if they can go onto to provincials. We are in a four-year cycle, so next year is the regional meet, the following year is provincials and nationals and worlds.”

The Special Olympics World Games were held this year in Abu Dhabi and saw local athlete Erin Thom win silver in golf.

Prior to the swim meet, some of the athletes took part in the region one high-performance camp where they tested out their bodies in various exercises.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

Just Posted

Curling club voices opposition to indoor facility location

City, KEYSA still ironing out details ahead of a formal agreement for a Letter of Intent

Special Olympics holds annual swim meet

The Kimberley/Cranbrook local hosted 35 athletes and 12 coaches this past weekend

Local chamber pitches policy ideas at provincial conference

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce received overwhelming support for their policies on… Continue reading

City eyes transit review for expansion possibilities

The City of Cranbrook is hoping to work with BC Transit to… Continue reading

Kootenay disc golf prodigy seeks support to go to Worlds

Nelson’s Kailash Sanjivi is fundraising to go to the World Juniors in Kansas

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Most Read