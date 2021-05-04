Special Olympics Cranbrook-Kimberley Alpine Team athletes to represent Team Canada in Russia

Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley Alpine Team Athletes Erin Thom, Roxana Golbeck and coach Misty Pagliaro have been chosen to represent Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2022 in Kazan, Russia. Anna Buske photo.

Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley Alpine Team athletes Erin Thom, Roxana Golbeck and vounteer coach Misty Pagliaro have been chosen to represent Team Canada at the Special Olymics World Winter Games next year in Kazan, Russia.

These games will be Thom’s sixth, Golbeck’s second and Pagliaro’s first.

Training has already begun, with off season dryland training and a rollerblade program known as “skate to ski.”

