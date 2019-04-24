Special Olympic athletes work on public speaking

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics had two athletes build up their public-speaking skills

Two athletes with Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics are perfecting their public-speaking skills.

Ben Stein and Erin Thom both attended the Athlete Leadership Conference in Richmond where they took part in Athlete Speakers Bureau 1.

At the event, the local athletes built up their public-speaking skills as they learned how to write a speech. The skills the athletes learn in the courses will help them in to give speeches and share their stories as they promote and raise awareness of the Special Olympics.

Both athletes will need to do three speeches before they can move onto Speaker Bureau 2. The athletes will have a year or more to finish the speeches.

So far Thom has finished one of her speeches, while Stein has finished one speech as well, with another planned in the next week or so.

Thom and Stein were interested in the session because they want to help promote the Special Olympics, however, it is not required by all the athletes to participate. Any athlete that wants to attend the Speakers Bureau 1 can.


