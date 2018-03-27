One of the many obstacles in the Spartan Race involves climbing (Spartan Race file).

Spartan Race coming to Kimberley this July

Get ready to run, climb, and crawl through mud in this obstacle course-style race.

This July the Spartan Race is coming to Kimberley Alpine Resort as part of the Rocky Mountain Trifecta Weekend.

The race takes place from July 13 to 15, 2018. Races are hosted in nine cities across Canada every year, including Masonville, QC, Stoneham, QC, Oshawa, ON, Collingwood, ON, Calabogie, ON, Calgary, AB, Red Deer, AB, Kimberly, BC and North Vancouver, BC.

Spartan has also hosted a race at Mount Seymour for the past four years, along with a race in Sun Peaks for several years.

National Director for Spartan Canada Stacie Smith says that participants should be prepared for anything, since the race is an obstacle course requiring cardiovascular fitness, strength, and mobility.

“Learn how to climb a rope,” said Smith. “The rope climb is one of the most daunting obstacles if you do not know how to do it. There are special techniques that you can find online. It’s worth watching a couple of videos and testing it out. It could save you [from having to do] 30 burpees.”

Obstacles require crawling, climbing, pulling and lifting, all the while trudging through mud.

“Be prepared to get dirty,” Smith said.

There are multiple distance races to choose from in three different categories: elite, age group, and open. There is also a kids category, ranging in age groups from ages 4 to 8 and 9 to 13.

In the elite category, athletes are competing to win prize money, push themselves, attract potential sponsors and earn points.

The age group category, formerly known as the competitive category, involves a series of heats placed immediately after the elite category. Age group racers will be officiated by on-course referees, video review, and feature an age group points series with prizes, awards and rankings.

The open category is for anyone including novice athletes and first time racers. The open category offers the same opportunities as the other categories, however there is no pressure to push your pace.

The race is further broken down into specific challenges including the Spartan Sprint, the Stadium Series, the Spartan Super, Spartan Beast, and the Trifecta race. All of them are a challenge, however some are more suited for beginners and some for elite athletes.

The cost is different for each race, ranging from $119 to $164, or $29 to $49 for kids. You can sign up on the day of the event, however it is recommended to commit to the race soon, as spots can fill up quick. For spectators, the event is $15. There is also a charge for parking (cash only): $15 for regular vehicles, $30 for trailers, RVs and busses, and $10 for motorcycles.

The race website, www.spartan.com, has lots of helpful information for those who wish to participate including what to bring, what to wear, what to eat, and how to properly train leading up to the event.

