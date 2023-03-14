Larissa Franklin won a bronze medal in women’s softball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team Canada. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Larissa Franklin won a bronze medal in women’s softball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team Canada. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

11 of the 22 athletes named to the roster hail from B.C.

Softball Canada has released its 2023 Women’s National Team lineup, which includes a large number of athletes from all over B.C.

One of the returning B.C. athletes is Larissa Franklin, who has been competing on the national team for a decade now.

Most recently, Franklin helped Team Canada put up a dominating performance at the WBSC Americas Pan American Championship, earning them a silver medal and a spot in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in July.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team advance to world cup group stage

In total, 22 athletes were named to the Women’s National Team athlete pool for the upcoming season, with exactly half of them coming from B.C.

• Ruby Anderson (Victoria, B.C.)

• Lauren Benson (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Dorval (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Entzminger (Victoria, B.C.)

• Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Sara Groenewegen (Langley, B.C.)

• Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.)

• Kianna Jones (Surrey, B.C.)

• Madelyn McKinnon (Surrey, B.C.)

• Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.)

• Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford, B.C.)

One of the team’s assistant coaches also hails from B.C., with Port Coquitlam’s Jenn Salling being named to the coaching staff for the 2023 season, working alongside head coach Kaleigh Rafter.

All of these athletes will be eligible to compete at any games and events in the new season, which will the Canada Cup, WBSC World Cup Group Stage, and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordLangleyMaple RidgePro sportsSoftballSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game program

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be ending flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines ending Cranbrook to Vancouver flight service

The province has fined Teck Coal over $16 million for water quality permit violations at three coal mining operations in the Elk Valley. B.C. Government handout.
Teck appealing $16.5M fines levied for water quality violations at Elk Valley mines

The City of Cranbrook intends to move forward with the construction project to install the sanitary sewer force main and lift stations at Shadow Mountain later this spring, with substantial completion expected by the end of 2023. (Map courtesy City of Cranbrook)
City of Cranbrook to move ahead with Shadow Mountain sanitary sewer construction

Burton Cummings and his All Star Band are taking the country on cross-Canada tour, called “Burton Cummings and Band Unplugged — the hits like you have never heard them before.”
Burton Cummings and the Band Unplugged: On their way to the Kootenays

Pop-up banner image