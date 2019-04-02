Silver for Erin Thom at world summer games

The Cranbrook golfer placed second at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

Cranbrook’s own multi-sport athlete Erin Thom represented Canada at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Thom came back from the games with a silver medal in golf for individual stroke play. The world games were held in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21.

“They stayed right out on a place called Yas Island, and they golfed at Yas Links,” said Joanne Thom, Erin’s mother and local coordinator of Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics.

She explains the course was on the water, with many rolling hills and very few trees, with sand on every hole.

“[Erin] golfed amazing,” said Joanne. “In the last year, her average has come down close to 10 strokes. There were 17 females competing, and she was second overall, which was my goal. She did very well, she performed well, she behaved well, she mixed well and spoke well. She’s doing really good.”

There were over 7,000 athletes from more than 190 countries who competed in the world games, and more than 20,000 volunteers helped to make the events go smoothly.

Overall, Canada earned 155 medals: 90 gold, 37 silver and 28 bronze at the summer games.

LOOK BACK: Thom bound for Abu Dhabi

Seeing Erin win the silver medal, Joanne said she was proud of her daughter and the accomplishments she has made.

This was the first time Erin has competed at the world games in golf, as she has medaled multiple times at the winter games.

“We followed her for the four days, and we knew she was going to get it right from the way they did the divisions,” said Joanne.

“When you looked at all 17 women golfers and she was second overall … In fact Canada’s golfers, there was eight of them that went, seven of them got medals.”

While the games were the priority down in the United Arab Emirates, Thom and her family had to opportunity to explore.

“Between Abu Dhabi and Dubai the cities themselves are absolutely mind-blowing,” said Joanne.

“The wealth, the construction, the buildings — nobody can describe those two cities justly. It’s just amazing.”

Erin is going to get back to training, now that the warm weather is approaching and she will be back on the links.

“She’s very involved,” said Joanne. “She does all the sports we have, so we keep her very busy.”


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dynamiters Grizzlies split weekend games
Next story
Dynamiters down 2 games to one after Game 3 in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

Local lawyer jumps into city council byelection

Ron Miles hopes to bring his past council experience and legal expertise to council chambers

One day, three fires in East Kootenay

Jaffrey, Fairmont, and Akisqnuk fires all in one day

Escaped grass fire in Jaffray prompts general fire safety reminder

A small escaped grass fire has prompted the Regional District of East… Continue reading

Dynamiters down 2 games to one after Game 3 in Revelstoke

It’s fair to say that Game Three of the KIJHL Finals for… Continue reading

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Vancouver’s Demko makes 33 saves against sagging San Jose side

Most Read