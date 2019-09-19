Signed Babe Ruth baseball surfaces in Wasa

By ANTHONY DRANSFELD

With the World Series just around the corner, a baseball mystery has unfolded in Cranbrook and Wasa B C . involving probably the most famous baseball player of all time, Babe Ruth.

The story actually began three years ago, when an elderly local man passed away. His sister came up from Vancouver to sort out the house. There was a small trunk ( with a number of locks ) that was given to Murphy Brown’s Flea Market in Wasa. After two days of finagling the locks, it opened.

At the very bottom of the trunk, was a small plastic case and stand, with an old weathered baseball slightly yellowish in color. The date on the baseball was 1943. The signature Babe Ruth. Baseball historians in New York City ( Babe played for the New York Yankees ) and Cooperstown New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame have been sent pictures of the Ball, to validate the authenticity of the signature.

I personally, have been in baseball all my life. The ball itself is quite probably from the 1940s Having seen Babe Ruth’s signature on various memorabilia via the internet, to my eye the signature looks quite similar. Time will tell the tale, but it certainly looks like a most interesting discovery.

Back in the day, Babe Ruth would barnstorm after the Yankees season, playing exhibition games with his team, Babe Ruth’s All Stars, in such locales as Coeur D Alene, Sandpoint, Spokane , Kallispell, and Helena, Montana, so it is quite conceivable the baseball came from one of those barnstorm games, signed during the very midst of World War 2 , and found its way to the East Kootenays by a ball fan who attended a game a few hours away. I will keep everyone updated regarding ” The Baseball”.

By the way The Babe did quite a lot for the War Bond Drive in the U.S.A. with his charity baseball games during World War 2 .The Babe certainly had a flair for the dramatic. In his very last Major League game in Pittsburgh, an overweight and hung over Babe Ruth hit three home runs for the Pirates, one home run completely cleared the right field stands totally out of the ball park, a feat that had only been done six times in the 80 year history of Forbes Field.

A BRIEF HISTORY LESSON.. Babe Ruth hit his very first homer in Toronto as a minor league ball player, swatting it into Lake Ontario, no less. Babe was a 20 game winner as a left handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, winning the World Series 1-0 in 12 innings, before switching to the outfield because of his prodigious home run hitting talent. George Herman ” Babe ” Ruth, the most famous baseball player of our time.

The 2019 Baseball Pennant Races are heating up. The front runners are The New York Yankees, Houston Astros ( with the stupendous George Springer ) the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the dark horse Minnesota Twins. Baseball has never been more exciting and so well played as we approach the home stretch. Check it out.