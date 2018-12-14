Harrison Blaisdell (Chilliwack Chiefs, BCHL) nettted two goals in a Team Canada West 5-4 shootout loss to the Czech Republic in their final preliminary game at the World Junior A Challenge. Hockey Canada images

Shootout loss for Canada West against Czech Republic

Team Canada West now looking forward to semifinal game

Team Canada West has already booked their ticket to the World Junior A Challenge semifinal, but a loss to the Czech Republic in Thursday night’s final preliminary round game has coaches taking a second look at their game plan.

“For us to get prepared for the semis, we have to make sure that we dial in to the coaching plan that we have here. We have to get 22 guys going,” said Rick Swan, head coach for Team Canada West.

Harrison Blaisdell (Chilliwack Chiefs, BCHL) posted a two-goal night in an offensively-charged contest, but it was the Czech Republic that earned a 5-4 shootout win.

Related: BCHL’ers blanked by Russia at World Junior A Challenge

Czech Republic players Vojtech Strondala and Jan Kern scored 59 seconds apart in the third period to tie the game and Strondala netted the game-winner in the shootout.

“We wanted to build momentum going into the semifinal because we know that test is going to be tremendous for us. Again, it’s playing our way, the right way, playing the Western way and that’s 200-foot hockey. I think we deviated from that game a little bit and we certainly made it a more difficult than it should have been here tonight for us against a very good Czech team,” said Swan.

Related: Penticton Vees player earns assist in Canada West win

The teams combined for 85 shots on goal through regulation and overtime, with the Canadians holding a 46-39 advantage.

Not surprisingly it was the goaltenders who stood out – the Czech duo of Tomas Vomacka and Daniel Dvorak, and Canadian netminder Matthew Radomsky (Winnipeg, Man./Steinbach, MJHL) combined to stop 78 shots, plus seven of 10 attempts in the shootout.

With the game on his stick in the fifth round, Strondala slowly worked his way in slowly before going five-hole on Radomsky to get the Czechs into the win column and put them in the driver’s seat for a semifinal spot.

Related: BCHL forward helps Team Canada West to win over U.S.

The Czechs struck for an early lead; Zdenek Sedlak beat Radomsky with a quick shot off a set-up from Bambula just 76 seconds after the puck dropped in the first period.

Blaisdell answered for West three minutes later, poking in a loose puck that had squeezed through Vomacka, with an asset to David Silye (Penticton Vees, BCHL). Mathieu Gosselin (Merritt Centennials, BCHL) forced a turnover behind the net before setting up Riley Hughes (Victoria Grizzlies, BCHL) to put the Canadians up 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Austin Wong (Okotoks, AJHL) pushed the lead to two just 31 seconds into the second period, snapping in a shot from the slot and chasing Vomacka, who gave way to Dvorak after allowing three goals on 14 shots.

That looked to be the score heading to the second intermission, but Bambula banged in a Strondala rebound for a power-play goal in the final minute of the middle frame, making it a 3-2 game through two.

Blaisdell added a second goal on a Canadian power play at 6:27 of the third period, going skate-to-stick before swatting a backhand past Dvorak, but the Czechs tied it up less than two minutes after that.

West captain T.J. Lloyd (Spruce Grove, AJHL) had the best Canadian chance in overtime, ringing a shot off the cross-bar, and Radomsky turned away a Lukas Rousek breakaway as time expired to get the game to a shootout.

Bambula and Alex Newhook (Victoria Grizzlies, BCHL) traded goals in the first two rounds before Strondala ended it. Massimo Rizzo (Penticton Vees, BCHL), Silye, Blaisdell and Wong missed on their attempts for Canada West.

The Czechs are right back at it Friday night in the prelim finale, looking to secure their semifinal spot against Canada East (7 p.m. MT), while West won’t see the ice again until its Saturday semifinal.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Just Posted

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.

Performing arts society sounds off on success

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society touts successful summer season to city council

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

‘Both things are true:’ Science, Indigenous wisdom seek common ground

Reconciliation between Canada and First Nations is playing out not only in legislatures and courtrooms but in labs across the country

B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019

Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos

Lower-than-expected parcel volumes helping cut into backlog, says Canada Post

The Crown corporation says that’s largely because it is taking in fewer holiday parcels than expected

Trapped B.C. crash survivor celebrates second chance at life

“Life is good now. It’s good to be alive.”

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Most Read