The First Half of Senior Curling at the Cranbrook Curling Centre is now complete. The Third Round was sponsored by Joseph Creek Village – Golden Life Management. 16 Teams competed. The winning team consisted of: Skip Doug Nakano, Third Ray DeAnna, Second John Dixson, Lead Dave Farrell. (Photo submitted)

The First Half of Senior Curling at the Cranbrook Curling Centre is now complete. The Third Round was sponsored by Joseph Creek Village – Golden Life Management. 16 Teams competed. The winning team consisted of: Skip Doug Nakano, Third Ray DeAnna, Second John Dixson, Lead Dave Farrell. (Photo submitted)

Senior Curling first half season wraps up

The First Half of Senior Curling at the Cranbrook Curling Centre is now complete. The Third Round was sponsored by Joseph Creek Village – Golden Life Management. 16 Teams competed. The winning team consisted of: Skip Doug Nakano, Third Ray DeAnna, Second John Dixson, Lead Dave Farrell. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Next story
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of soccer, dies after long fight with cancer

Just Posted

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

The First Half of Senior Curling at the Cranbrook Curling Centre is now complete. The Third Round was sponsored by Joseph Creek Village – Golden Life Management. 16 Teams competed. The winning team consisted of: Skip Doug Nakano, Third Ray DeAnna, Second John Dixson, Lead Dave Farrell. (Photo submitted)
Senior Curling first half season wraps up

Rob Gay, the longtime chair of the RDEK board, reflects on 2022 and the challenges ahead looking into the New Year. Photo courtesy RDEK.
OPINION: RDEK board chair Rob Gay reflects on 2022

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books