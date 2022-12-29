Senior Curling first half season wraps up

The First Half of Senior Curling at the Cranbrook Curling Centre is now complete. The Third Round was sponsored by Joseph Creek Village – Golden Life Management. 16 Teams competed. The winning team consisted of: Skip Doug Nakano, Third Ray DeAnna, Second John Dixson, Lead Dave Farrell. (Photo submitted)
