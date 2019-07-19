The Cranbrook Bandits senior squad will play either Mission Valley Mariners or the Glacier Twins in their next round. File photo

Senior Bandits stay alive in district playoff action

The Cranbrook Bandits were able to stave off elimination by beating the Bitterroot Bucs 6-3

The Cranbrook Senior Bandits are in Libby, Montana for the American Legion Class A West District Championships where they have gone 1-1 so far in the tournament.

The Bandits didn’t have the start they wanted in the playoffs, dropping their opener against the hosts, the Libby Loggers, by a score of 20-3 on July 18.

During the 2019 season, the Loggers and Bandits met four times, with the Bandits having a 3-1 edge.

With the loss to the Loggers, the Bandits weren’t eliminated, but have a tougher route advancing through the tournament brackets.

RELATED: Junior Bandits strong at Montana State Invitational

On July 19 the Bandits went against the Bitterroot Bucs. The fourth-seeded Bandits were able to beat the eighth-seeded Bucs 6-3 in their afternoon game.

The Bandits staved off a Bucs comeback in the seventh inning and limited their opponents to only three runs.

The Bandits next game of the tournament will be on July 20 at 10 a.m. Their opponent is unknown, but they will be playing either the Mission Valley Mariners or the Glacier Twins.

All of the games are must-wins for the Bandits, or they will be out of the District Playoff Championships.


