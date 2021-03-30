Selkirk College discontinues men’s hockey

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small

Submitted by Selkirk College

Selkirk College will no longer ice a men’s hockey team, announcing that the program will be discontinued due to budgetary constraints.

Competing in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) since 2006, the Selkirk College Saints’ current players, coaches and team staff were informed of the decision this week. With tightening budgets moving forward, focus for Selkirk College athletics will be geared towards overall recreation offerings for the college community.

“This was a very difficult decision, but with our current fiscal reality and shifting priorities, we need to focus on what is best for our entire student body,” says John Kincaid, vice president of students and advancement. “Men’s hockey has been an exciting part of the college’s history and over the last 15 years, this current team has represented our community extremely well in the BCIHL. We appreciate all the effort put into this program over the years by everyone involved and our communities have been very supportive of the student-athletes. This decision was necessary to ensure overall success for the entire college in the coming years.”

Selkirk College has weathered the challenges brought on by COVID-19, but the pandemic has impacted enrolment numbers. Budget projections for the coming years point to continued pandemic ripples.

As the college moves forward in recovery and renewal, health and recreation will continue to play an important role in operations as in-person activity on campuses increases over the coming months.

“Student life and overall healthy campuses require a broad offering of recreational pursuits that are inclusive and accessible to all our learners,” says Kincaid. “We have provided this in the past and we will provide these opportunities going forward. The direction we are heading with our focus will have a positive impact on the wider student experience.”

To read Selkirk College’s letter to the community about the Saints hockey decision go to: selkirk.ca/athletics

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small
