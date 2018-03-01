A flag promoting an NHL team in Seattle flies at the Space Needle. (@NHLtoSeattle/Twitter)

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

A group looking to bring NHL hockey to Seattle says it has received over 25,000 deposits for season tickets through a ticket drive.

The Los Angeles-based Oak View Group said on Twitter it hit its initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes.

Thursday’s ticket drive was another step toward putting another NHL team in the Pacific Northwest after the group led by billionaire David Bonderman and filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer submitted an expansion application to the league in February.

The expansion fee is expected to be around US$650 million.

Seattle City Council approved a memorandum of understanding in December with Oak View Group to privately finance a roughly US$600 million remodel the city’s to aging KeyArena that would nearly double its square footage.

The facility housed the NBA’s SuperSonics until they relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Oak View Group has been focused on acquiring an NHL franchise and turning KeyArena into a world-class hockey and concert facility with the potential of hosting an NBA team in the future. It has said it could have the building ready by October 2020 if environmental approvals are obtained and demolition can start in October 2018.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
BC WHL player signs with Canucks
Next story
Mount Baker Wild Junior Girls headed to Provincial semifinals

Just Posted

McCormick touts Kimberley/Cranbrook relationship

Kimberley mayor Don McCormick touted the city’s relationship with Cranbrook in an… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice blasted 5-2 by Warriors at home

Kootenay bested by Moose Jaw, drop six points out of playoff spot heading into crucial weekend

Stetski reacts to 2018 budget

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski talks strengths and weaknesses of 2018 Federal Budget

Rotary Way section gets higher snow-clearing priority

Cranbrook city council voted to reclassify a section of Rotary Way adjacent… Continue reading

MLA Shypitka hosts wildlife management forum

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka recently hosted a wildlife management stakeholder forum,… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Paul Rodgers The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout… Continue reading

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Meet a special other at Blind Date With A Book

A unique fundraiser hosted by Lotus Books is back, giving you the… Continue reading

Campaign kicks off to help local schools in need of feminine hygiene products

Submitted Alpine Toyota & JCI Kootenay kicked off the Red Spot campaign… Continue reading

Most Read