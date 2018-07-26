Ryder Duczek (at left, on left side) took third in the Men ‘s Amateur Division at the Koocanusa Wakesurf Challenge on Lake Koocanusa. Dagen Duczek (on right, on left side) took a third place podium finish in Junior Boys surf. Below: Dagen Duczek pictured in his gold medal run at the Waterski Wakeboard Alberta Wake Tour Stop 2 in Pine Lake Alberta. Photos courtesy Loree Duczek.

Season underway: Surf’s up for local wakeboarders

For the Townsman

Ryder and Dagen Duczek’s competitive riding season is underway for 2018 and both boys have tasted success on the water. Dagen took first place in Novice Wakeboard and third place in Boys Surf, while Ryder took first in Men’s Amateur surf at the Waterski Wakeboard Alberta Wake Tour Stop 2 recently in Pine Lake Alberta.

This past weekend both boys joined 75 riders from Canada, the U.S., Indonesia, Japan and Austria and the Koocanusa Wakesurf Challenge on Lake Koocanusa. Riding in the competitive Men ‘s Amateur Division, Ryder put in a solid run on Day 2 to end up on the podium with a third place finish overall in the two-day combined event. Younger brother Dagen was consistent over the two days of his run, advancing to the finals on Day 2 and snagging a third place podium finish in Junior Boys surf.

Other local riders Gabrielle Hockley and Caroline Villeneuve turned heads with their stellar riding, with Hockley taking 2nd in Pro Women’s Surf and Villaneuve achieving a first place finish in Women’s Pro Skim.

The Duczek brothers ride and train at Tie Lake, BC and will be back in the competitive waters next at the WSWA Wake Tour Provincials in Chestermere, Alberta. They are proudly sponsored by Rocky Mountain Agencies Ltd., Boston Pizza Cranbrook/Golden, Isaac Hockley Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, Just Liquid Sports, Phase 5 Wakesurf Boards and Hyperlite Wakeboards.

