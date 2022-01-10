San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane, seen during a regular season game against the Arizona Coyotes. The NHL team has placed the former Vancouver Giant on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

San Jose Sharks terminate Evander Kane’s contract

Former Vancouver Giants player could lose $22.9 million

San Jose Sharks have announced their intention to terminate Evander Kane’s contract.

A brief statement from the NHL team on the weekend said Kane, a former Vancouver Giant, “has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract for breach of his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols.”

In response, the NHL Players Association issued a statement saying “it will challenge any such action by filing a grievance.”

Kane has yet to comment on the matter.

According to an Associated Press report, the move would cost Kane about $22.9 million remaining from the $49 million, seven-year contract contract he signed in May of 2018.

The move by the team comes after months of controversy over allegations Kane bet on his own games.

READ MORE: Claim that San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane bet on his own games is under investigation

READ MORE: Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

An NHL investigation found no evidence to support the accusations, but did suspend Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

When the suspension was lifted at the end of November, the Sharks sent Kane down to their American Hockey League (AHL)affiliate team, the San Jose Barracuda.

The 1991-born Kane was drafted 19th overall in the 2006 WHL Bantam Draft by the now-Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

He went on to appear in two Memorial Cup games, tallying an assist as part of the Giants’ 2007 Memorial Cup championship.

Internationally, Kane won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2009 World Junior Championships.

He also competed in the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.

