Salvador Ready Mix Snipers win big in Invermere

The Salvador Ready Mix Snipers played in a Peewee house tournament in Invermere on Nov. 9-11. The team represented Cranbrook well, as they became champions. After the round robin part of the tournament the Snipers had one win and two ties. They faced the first place Bow Valley Flames in the championships and went on to win 4-2. Photo Submitted.

Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild

