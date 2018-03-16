Natalie Wilkie and Emily Young’s podium finishes bring Team Canada’s medal count up to 24 in the 208 Paralympics,putting Canada in thrid place in the overall standings. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

The hometown came out in force to cheer on Paralympic skier Natalie Wilkie at the SASCU Recreation Centre as she raced her way to the gold medal in the Women’s 7.5km Classic, Standing at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics. Wilkie finished the race with a final time of 22:12.2 while fellow Canadian Emily Young finished in the bronze medal spot with a time of 22:13.9.

These two medals bring Team Canada up to a medal count of 24, putting them in third place behind the team of Neutral Paralympic Athletes and the United States.

The room was filled with excited cheers and deafening applause as Wilkie came upon the finish line with a clear lead on the competition. It was soon confirmed by officials that Wilkie claimed the gold and it was obvious by the energy in the room that the community is extremely proud of the young skier.

 

The room exploded with cheer as Natalie Wilkie crossed the finish line and officials confirmed her gold medal placement. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Kootenay Ice snap 11-game losing streak in Red Deer

Just Posted

Mount Baker Jazz Bands triumphantly return from Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

The Mount Baker jazz band and vocal jazz band have returned triumphantly… Continue reading

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

Ontario starts its own dumpster fire

You’d think, having a living example of the fool-hardiness of electing a… Continue reading

CrossWalking: Showing our love for the City

Rev. Yme Woensdregt On Good Friday again this year, Christians from different… Continue reading

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

Most Read