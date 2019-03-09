Rusnak converts penalty, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 1-0

Head coach Marc Dos Santos and the Vancouver Whitecaps have dropped their first two MLS games of the 2019 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

SANDY, Utah — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty in the 21st minute and Real Salt Lake held on to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday.

Rusnak fired his second goal of the season into the upper right corner, converting the penalty after Jakub Nerwinski brought down Corey Baird in the 18-yard box.

"His technique is absolutely phenomenal." 82' – Hwang comes ever so close to opening his @MLS account with this left-footed strike. RSL 1-0 VAN | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/NQdpPvvgLz — Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) March 10, 2019

Nick Rimando made five saves to preserve the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (1-0-1).

The Whitecaps dropped to 0-2-0.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS