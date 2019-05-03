Rugby sevens a success for Kootenay teams

Cranbrook rugby players were on the Kootenay teams at the provincial high school championships

Mount Baker Secondary School had some of their rugby girls go to the BC Rugby High School Girls’ Provincial Sevens Championship.

The athletes made up a Kootenay team with players from the area including Kimberley, Castlegar, Nelson, Trail and more.

“It went really well,” said Sean Sinclair, MBSS rugby coach.

There was a junior and senior Kootenay team that participated in the event that was held April 25-26 in Vancouver.

Rugby sevens are where teams are made up of seven players and they play seven-minute halves, compared to the usual 15 players where they play 40-minute halves.

RELATED: Full steam ahead in high school rugby season

The first day was centred around pool matches for the teams, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals all on the second day.

“Both the junior and senior team came out of their pools in second place,” said Sinclair.

The junior team came fourth out of 12 teams, while the seniors placed sixth overall out of 16 teams.

“Both the seniors and the juniors lost in pool play to the teams that won the whole entire tournament,” said Sinclair. Earl Marriott won on the senior’s side, while Esquimalt won for the juniors.

This was the second time Mount Baker has sent a team to the provincials sevens championships.

“The girls were amazing, they represented the Kootenays really well,” said Sinclair.


