Rogues win against Elk Valley

The Rugby season kicked off in Cranbrook as the Rocky Mountain Rogues hosted the Elk Valley Bulls

The Rocky Mountain Rogues kicked off the regular season as they hosted the Elk Valley Bulls.

Fans came out to enjoy the warm weather and some tough rugby against the local rivals.

The Rogues took advantage early on to take the lead, however, the Bulls pushed back in the second half. But, they were able to hold off and take the win 35-26.

They will be back on the pitch on May 25 at the Fernie Sports Complex.


