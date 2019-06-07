The Rogues will look to get back to the Saratoga Cup and defend their 2018 championship. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

Rogues look to keep it simple ahead of Kootenay Cup

On June 8 the Rocky Mountain Rogues will faceoff against the Elk Valley Bulls for the Kootenay Cup

The Rocky Mountain Rogues have been working hard to prepare for the Kootenay Cup decider game.

On June 8, the Rogues will be up against the Elk Valley Bulls for the deciding match at Prentice Park at 2:30 p.m. in Fernie.

“We are sticking to our game,” said Dale Alderson, president of Rocky Mountain Rogues.

“We have been practicing rucking a lot, ball handling, and playing our structured game from each breakdown, and that’s really key for us. We like to play our game coming off of the ruck, crossing the ball and bringing it out wide. Then repeating that up and down the field.”

The team has been working hard to improve their game, including countering kicks and tackling.

“When they kick it we have to be able to counter it, and bring our play back to the ball and reset,” he said.

“Also, tackling is something we are really working on. You have to be able to stick those tackles and put them to the ground right away.”

The Rogues won their first match 35-26 against the Bulls on May 11 and then lost 32-22 to the Bulls on May 25, which meant home field advantage went to Elk Valley.

“We like to play on our home turf, obviously … but we know what’s on the line, so everybody is going to do their best to make it and we are going to be fired up to take that cup,” said Alderson.

Despite not having home advantage, the team is feeling confident.

“We want to make sure we just play our game and do it for 80 minutes,” he said.

The winner of the game will go on to play at the Saratoga Cup in Penticton in September, and the Rogues hope to get back there to defend their 2018 championship.


