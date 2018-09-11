The Rocky Mountain Rogues are pictured in action in their game against Terrace, Saturday, Sept. 8, in the Saratoga Cup in Penticton. The Rogues went on to win the final. Photo by Kristi Patton/ Penticton Western News

Rocky Mountain Rogues win Saratoga Cup

Cranbrook and Kimberley rugby team tops in the BC Interior

An East Kootenay rugby team is top senior men’s rugby team in southern BC, after the Rocky Mountain Rogues won the annual Saratoga Cup in Penticton, Sunday, Sept. 9.

The teams for the 2018 Championship included the Rogues, the Vernon Jackals, the Terrace Northmen and the Prince George Gnats.

The Rogues took their game against Terrace on Saturday, Sept. 8, advancing to the finals against Vernon the next day, the game which they won 18-10.

The Saratoga Cup is contested by teams from three regions: The Okanagan, the Kootenays and the Interior.

The Rogues are made up of players from Cranbrook and Kimberley.

More to come …

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

