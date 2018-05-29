Rocky Mountain Rogues beat Elk Valley Bulls at home

Cranbrook-Kimberley rugby squad beats rivals in first game of the year on COTR field

The Rocky Mountain Rogues played their first home game of the year over the weekend, meeting up with the Elk Valley Bulls on Saturday afternoon.

In a fast-paced and entertaining match at the College of the Rockies field, the joint Cranbrook and Kimberley Rogues beat the Fernie-based Bulls 40-19.

While the Bulls scored the opening try early into the afternoon, the Rogues outlasted their opponents and were very strong kicking conversions, only missing their final attempt of the outing.

The Rogues were supposed to kick off their season in Fernie back in late-April at the annual ‘Rucking in the Rockies’ tournament, but the event was cancelled. In a game earlier this month in Nelson, they won 26-12 despite having to borrow some opposing players due to a short lineup.

The Rogues-Bulls rivalry will continue next weekend in Fernie with a rematch. The two teams play four times annually and the winner of the series represents the region at the Saratoga Cup, B.C.’s independent rugby championships hosted by the Penticton Harlequins.

 

