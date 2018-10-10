Rockies Rowing Club season wraps up

The weather has turned, the leaves are changing colour and dropping to the ground. To sit in the middle of Jimsmith Lake, in a rowing scull, at this time of year, offers a picture of trees in their varying hues and the stunning snow-capped Rockies in the background, Fisher Peak right in the middle of the scene. Calm water prevails. It is no wonder that rowers love this season.

It has been a busy time for competitive rowers this year, but it is getting closer to hanging up our oars for the winter as we can feel the colder air each morning. Frost and then ice on the dock in the early hours makes one move with caution.

Our last regatta at the end of September was in Idaho and the rowers performed well. Josie Schmidt a student at the COTR rowed with Dylan Jones in a Mixed 2x, they finished their race in 7:30 to bring home a medal. In the Junior women’s quad the rowers completed the 1700m course in 7:59 for their first medal together. Pauline Kronenberg joined the crew of Josie Schmidt, Erienne O’Grady and Emily Sartorel for this race. Pauline is travelling through B.C., and is from Germany where she happened to learn to row in high school. The Masters Mixed quad (which is two males and two females rowing in the same boat) was rowed by Dylan Jones, Doug Engle from Palouse, WA, and Barb Fenwick and Roberta Rodgers. This international boat rowed the 1700m distance in 7:52. Average boat age was 60, Dylan being the youngest in the boat.

All seven rowers from RRC came home with some great rowing experience and the reward of a job well done.

Spring will see us back on the lake to row for recreation and for competition. If you would like information about Learn to Row for the spring or about the club contact us at rockiesrowing.jimsmithlake@gmail.com, follow us on Facebook or view our website at https://www.rockiesrowingclub.ca/