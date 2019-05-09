Rockies Rowing Club gets on the water

The 2019 season has started with the club getting out for recreation and competitive use

With the sun in the sky, and the temperatures warming up the Rockies Rowing Club is gearing up for the new season ahead.

The club trains out on Jim Smith Lake and has already been jumping into their boats and taking in the fresh air.

“We have been urgent to get on the water,” said Roberta Rodgers, coach, Rockies Rowing Club. “It’s been open for a couple of weeks now, so we just finished putting riggers on the boats so we can get everybody on the water now.”

Rowers started to get on the lake this past weekend including for the “learn to row” program and rowers preparing for races.

“Things are happening,” added Rodgers.

Each year there is usually 20-25 rowers, with some being recreational and others being competitive in the sport.

“We put people through ‘learn to row’ so they can join the club and learn how to row and get out into the boats,” said Rodgers.

For the 2019 season, the competitive rowers will be looking towards going multiple regattas all around up until October, while recreational rowers will be looking to just get on the water.

“We have a trailer now, so we can go to other bodies of water —up to Munro Lake or Moyie Lake, depending on the wind,” said Rodgers.

Rowing is the propelling of a boat using a fixed oar as a lever. Rowers can race as individuals, or in crews of two, four or eight.

Rodgers says there is so much about the sport that makes it likable.

“The early mornings, being out on the water in my single, for me that’s what fulfills me is going out and rowing on my own, but I also appreciate the possibility of having teamwork,” said Rodgers.

While rowing, Rodgers notes it’s also a good exercise and works out the whole body.

‘You’re 60 per cent leg power, 30 per cent body power and 10 per cent arm power. You are using everything that you have when you are out there,” she said.

The rowing club was originally formed in 2001 under the name of Cranbrook Rowing Club but later changed to their name today the Rockies Rowing Club.

RELATED: Successful fundraising for Rockies Rowing Club

The club has been able to evolve throughout the years with the help of dedicated board members.

“As a coach, I have a board that’s open-minded to ‘let’s try this, let’s try that.’ So, as that has happened we have been able to build the club by purchasing equipment to buy more seats, doing fundraising … all of these things don’t happen magically they happen because there is a group of people who said ‘yes, let’s support this and get it done.’ So, I’m really appreciative of that group of people,” explained Rodgers.

In previous years the club has had students go on to row at universities.

“It’s a stepping off point,” said Rodgers. “They can learn to row here, and if they choose to be competitive at a university or college level, they can find several [opportunities].”

There are rowers from Kimberley, Marysville, Cranbrook, Fort Steele that are involved in the club.

More information about the club and what they offer can be found on their website.


