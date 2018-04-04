Revelstoke ties series with Kimberley at two games each

The KIJHL Championship series is suddenly a best of three affair.

On Tuesday, April 2 in Revelstoke, Jacob Bourchier’s goal in the second period was the only tally of the game, as the Revelstoke Grizzlies went on to tie their playoff series against the Kimberley Dynamiters at two games apiece. Game 5 goes Thursday night in Kimberley.

Shots on goal were 37 for the Kimberley Dynamiters, 18 for the Grizzlies. Revelstoke goaltender Giovanni Sambrielaz was once again outstanding in net, earning his first post-season shutout.

Both teams went 0 for 5 on the power play.

Action resumes at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Thursday, April 5.