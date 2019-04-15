Noah Desouza and the rest of his team mates through their gloves in celebration of their Cyclone Taylor Cup win in Campbell River on April 14. (Mike Davies/Black Press)

Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the Jr. B provincial champions after a hard fought win against the Victoria Cougars at the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Campbell River.

The Grizzlies met the Cougars in their first round robin game April 11, losing 4-1. Their lone goal was a shorthanded breakaway by Kaeden Patrick.

READ MORE: B.C.’s best in Junior B hockey face off in Campbell River this week

On day two of the tournament the Grizzlies played the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, winning 5-1.

Cody Flann scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Ethan Schaeffer. Raymond Speerbrecker scored the second, assisted by Ryan Pereverzoff. Brenden Vulcano score the third, assisted by Pereverzoff and Ullar Wiatzka.

Patrick scored the fourth and fifth goals of the game, assisted by Cody Flann and Vulcano and Jaden Hay and Flann.

Game three saw the Grizzlies meet the host team, the Campbell River Storm, winning 3-2. Matt Cadden tied the score in the second period assisted by Speerbrecker and Carter Anderson. Tommy Bodtker scored a short handed goal later in the second to tie the game at two.

READ MORE: How many volunteers does it take to run a hockey team?

Hay, assisted by Cadden scored the winning goal in the third with just over six minutes left on the clock.

The Grizzlies once again met the cougars on April 14 for the championship game.

In the first two periods they outshot the Cougars 34-16.

Pereverzoff scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Jon Vandermolen, to tie it up.

Ryan Bedard took the lead in the second period, assisted by Josh Irvine.

Speerbrecker scored goal number three, assisted by Brenden Vulcano and Ethan Schaeffer.

READ MORE: Controlling what you can control

The third period saw the Cougars control the puck in the Grizzlies end of the ice for most of the game. Liam McGarva, goalie for the Grizzlies saw 12 shots, but many were blocked by his own teammates before they could get to the net.

Despite the two goal lead the tension was high and the fans watching in Revelstoke were on the edges of their seats.

But then Bedard scored two unassisted goals with less than three minutes left on the clock, sealing the deal for the Grizzlies.

This is the first time the Grizzlies have won the Cyclone Taylor Cup since 2010. It marks the end of the season for the team and the end of the line for five players who will be too old to play again next year.

READ MORE: What’s next for the players leaving the Grizzlies

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ryan Bedard scored three of five goals for the Grizzlies in the Cyclone Taylor Cup final, securing the provincial championship title. (Mike Davies/Black Press)

Previous story
Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

Just Posted

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Cranbrook Friendship hockey team alleges missing funds

The team says more than $30,000 is missing 12 days prior to trip to Japan

White Tiger Taekwondo earns 80 medals at invitational

The Cranbrook club saw 25 athletes be successful at their final tournament of the year

Successful first tournament for Wild

The Mount Baker senior girl’s soccer team kicked off their season being victorious

Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and… Continue reading

Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

Most Read