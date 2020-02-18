Region’s judo dojos take part in Cranbrook training session

On Saturday, February 15, the Cranbrook Judo Dojo hosted the Kootenay Regional Judo training here in Cranbrook. Dojos from Invermere, Fernie, Jaffray and Creston joined the Cranbrook dojo for a full day of training in judo.

“We had the great opportunity to have Brae Booth from the Creston Dojo,” said Don Corrigal, Instructor at the Cranbrook Dojo.” “Brae is a high performance international competitor for Canada in the Women’s U21 division, with multiple gold and silver medals around her neck.”

Brae worked with some of BC Winter Games athletes. Isabella Hunt and Jessi Melenka, both in the Women’s U16 division of the Cranbrook Dojo got to work directly with Brae over the course of the day.

Brae is currently located out of the High Performance Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta.

“A big thanks to Brae for working with the athletes and setting a great example and standard for our young female athletes in the Kootenay Region. Brae will be part of the regional coaching staff for the Kootenay judo team.”

This Wednesday, Feb. 19, Don Corrigal, Instructor with the Cranbrook Dojo, and Isabella Hunt and Jessi Melenka, young athletes from the Cranbrook Dojo, will be flying to Fort St. John as part of the Kootenay Region Team to the BC Winter Games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Just Posted

Region’s judo dojos take part in Cranbrook training session

On Saturday, February 15, the Cranbrook Judo Dojo hosted the Kootenay Regional… Continue reading

Memorial Arena set to host high school graduation ceremonies

Western Financial Place expected to be unavailable due to ongoing construction during summer months

PHOTOS: Taking in the action at Winter Blitzville

The second annual Winter Blitzville was bigger and better this year as… Continue reading

Bucks sign defenseman Rhys Bentham

The Bucks’ roster — and D-line — continues to grow in advance… Continue reading

RCMP arrest Kimberley woman after Invermere robbery

RCMP in the Columbia Valley are pleased to share that as a… Continue reading

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

B.C. budtenders become first private cannabis workers to unionize in Canada

Two of seven Clarity Cannabis storefronts vote to join UFCW 1518 union

Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners were the worst culprits

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Two overdose deaths in Nelson over the weekend

Police warn that much of the current drug supply in the city may be dangerous

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Woman arrested in Cariboo after fuel stolen, police car rammed

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Most Read