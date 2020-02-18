Region’s judo dojos take part in Cranbrook training session

On Saturday, February 15, the Cranbrook Judo Dojo hosted the Kootenay Regional Judo training here in Cranbrook. Dojos from Invermere, Fernie, Jaffray and Creston joined the Cranbrook dojo for a full day of training in judo.

“We had the great opportunity to have Brae Booth from the Creston Dojo,” said Don Corrigal, Instructor at the Cranbrook Dojo.” “Brae is a high performance international competitor for Canada in the Women’s U21 division, with multiple gold and silver medals around her neck.”

Brae worked with some of BC Winter Games athletes. Isabella Hunt and Jessi Melenka, both in the Women’s U16 division of the Cranbrook Dojo got to work directly with Brae over the course of the day.

Brae is currently located out of the High Performance Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta.

“A big thanks to Brae for working with the athletes and setting a great example and standard for our young female athletes in the Kootenay Region. Brae will be part of the regional coaching staff for the Kootenay judo team.”

This Wednesday, Feb. 19, Don Corrigal, Instructor with the Cranbrook Dojo, and Isabella Hunt and Jessi Melenka, young athletes from the Cranbrook Dojo, will be flying to Fort St. John as part of the Kootenay Region Team to the BC Winter Games