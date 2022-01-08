Red Hot Bucks gain OT victory over Spruce Kings Friday

Cranbrook-Prince George rematch goes tonight, Saturday, Jan. 8, at Western Financial Place

The Cranbrook Bucks beat the Prince George Spruce Kings in overtime Friday, Jan. 7, at Western Financial Place. The rematch goes Saturday at 7 pm. Vicki Brown/Mylight Photography

The red hot Cranbrook Bucks, 6-0-1 in their last seven games, notched another tally in a 1-0 overtime thriller Friday, Jan. 7, over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place.

The Bucks play the Spruce Kings again tonight, Saturday, Jan. 8, in Cranbrook.

It was a bona fide goaltenders’ duel, as the score implies, between Nathan Airey for the Bucks and Jordan Fairley for Prince George.

The Bucks, as they are wont to do with their explosive offence, outshot their opponents 29-23, throughout three periods.

But Noah Quinn’s 13th of the season sealed it for the Bucks at the 1:21 mark of OT (Bauer Morrissey assisting). Final shot tally, 31-24.

It was the third shutout of the year for Nathan Airey, and his second straight on home ice. And Noah Quinn’s tally was his first OT goal of his BCHL career.

2,008 was the announced attendance.

The rematch between The Bucks and the Spruce Kings is tonight, Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 pm at Western Financial Place.

As of Friday’s game, the Cranbrook Bucks were in fourth place in the Interior Conference of the BCHL.