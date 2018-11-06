Reading with the ICE goes for second year

For the second season, the Kootenay ICE will be taking off their skates to read to elementary schools in the Cranbrook area.

The ICE are launching the Reading with the ICE initiative for the 2018-19 hockey season. The initiative will have two ICE players per visit read a book with an anti-bullying theme to elementary students. They will then discuss the message and lead an interactive activity with the students.

“We are delighted to be able to continue Reading with the ICE this year,” said Raylin Kirsch, vice president, in a press release.

“This program provides youth with the opportunity to get to know ICE players on a personal level and to discuss the importance of inclusion in our community.”

The book ICE players will be reading is Super Manny Stands Up by Kelly Dipucchio. The story is described as being about a courageous character who faces imaginary foes in his coloured capes.

The main character encounters a real-life bully at school and channels his inner superhero strength, all the while remembering he is wearing an invisible cape, one that is always with him and helping him to be brave.

The book’s anti-bullying message ties in with the Kootenay ICE Pink the Rink Be a Superhero Anti-Bullying Game, presented by Western Financial Group, which takes place on Jan. 26 when the ICE take on the Prince Albert Raiders.

For this game, the ICE community team will be reaching out to elementary school in the city with special ticket offers. The players will also be wearing a special Pink the Rink Superhero theme jersey for the game.

