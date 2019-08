Cranbrook skaters are taking advantage of the summer weather at the Viking Skatepark

With the days of summer winding down, kids in Cranbrook are taking advantage of the weather and free time.

Many Cranbrook skaters were out at the Viking s\Skatepark with their bikes, skateboards and scooters.

The skatepark, which is located in Balment Park has been the centre of action for many skaters throughout the summer as they continue to take advantage of the long days and warm weather.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter