A woman cheers and holds a sign as hundreds of fans gather in support of Vancouver Canucks' enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital on Sunday June 29, 2014. Odjick had announced he was diagnosed with Amyloidosis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PODCAST: Gino Odjick, one of the most popular Canucks of all time

MOJ on Sports: Fan favorite dies at age 52 from Amyloidosis

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers an encore podcast interview from the spring of 2022 with the late Gino Odjick.

Odjick quickly endeared himself to the Canucks faithful as that enforcer that they never had.

‘He also had that smile that would make anyone approaching him feel welcome, yet at the same time it had the capacity to kind of scare you deep down inside’, says the MOJ.

Odjick recognized how much Indigenous youth idolized him and were looking up to him as he had looked up to Boston’s Stan Jonathan in the 70’s.

The “Journey for Healing” would be the start of a commitment to helping Indigenous youth that would last until the end of his life.

His time as a Canuck ended during the Mark Messier – Mike Kennan era when he was dealt to the Islanders in March of 1998 because of friction between himself and Keenan due to Odjick standing up for his former captain in Trevor Linden and his former head coach in Pat Quinn.

‘He (Mike Keenan) was bad mouthing Pat Quinn’, said Odjick, ‘Mike, you’re not going to cross that line. You got something to say against Pat Quinn and we’re going to have an issue. He changed his position quite quickly’.

After his career ended, Odjick returned to Vancouver where he would show some shrewd business acumen by buying and revitalizing The Musqueam Golf Course as well taking part in Canuck Alumni events.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Wally Buono, a member of seven Grey Cup CFL teams

LISTEN: Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian Award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Previous story
Avs face top-ranked Camosun in playoff previews
Next story
Educators call for federal inquiry into “widespread abuse” in Canadian sports

Just Posted

A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file
Update: Kimberley RCMP say suspect in custody, lockdown lifted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week

Just before 1 am, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the structure fire with two apparatus and four firefighters. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a vehicle that was fully involved and had spread to the home.
Cranbrook fire department tackles two fires early Saturday morning

The playground in Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park installed ‘we-swings’ which allow someone in a wheelchair to swing with another person. (News Bulletin photo)
Kootenay Rockies Tourism invites those with ideas for accessible tourism projects to apply for Spark Program